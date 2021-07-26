HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,166 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 785.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 26,284 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $18,818,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 82.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 225,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,412,000 after acquiring an additional 101,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 24.6% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 390,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,548,000 after acquiring an additional 77,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCA. Barclays lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.05.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,141 shares of company stock valued at $61,563,465. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $248.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.21. The firm has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $254.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

