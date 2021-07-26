Head to Head Comparison: CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of CompuMed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Phunware shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompuMed 9.67% 22.21% 12.92% Phunware -339.41% -917.94% -65.40%

Risk and Volatility

CompuMed has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware has a beta of 12.09, meaning that its share price is 1,109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A Phunware 0 0 1 0 3.00

Phunware has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 131.48%. Given Phunware’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phunware is more favorable than CompuMed.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompuMed $5.27 million 1.54 $340,000.00 N/A N/A Phunware $10.00 million 7.74 -$22.20 million ($0.37) -2.92

CompuMed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phunware.

Summary

Phunware beats CompuMed on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CompuMed Company Profile

CompuMed, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement. The company also engages the integration of its SDK licenses into existing applications maintained by its customers, as well as custom application development and support services; provision of cloud-based vertical solutions for healthcare, retail, sports, aviation, real estate, hospitality, education, and other applications; and offering application transactions, including re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases for application discovery, user acquisition and audience building, audience engagement, and audience monetization. Phunware, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

