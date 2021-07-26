Head-To-Head Review: Allianz (ALIZY) versus Its Peers

Allianz (OTCMKTS: ALIZY) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Allianz to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Allianz and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allianz 5.73% 10.41% 0.80% Allianz Competitors 7.23% 19.05% 6.81%

0.2% of Allianz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Allianz has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allianz’s peers have a beta of 0.70, indicating that their average share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Allianz pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Allianz pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 33.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Allianz and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allianz 1 3 7 0 2.55 Allianz Competitors 227 957 1094 43 2.41

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 9.38%. Given Allianz’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allianz has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allianz and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allianz $160.43 billion $7.78 billion 11.49 Allianz Competitors $8.95 billion $661.02 million 37.88

Allianz has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Allianz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Allianz peers beat Allianz on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private and supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company's Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, and multi-assets; and alternative investment products comprising infrastructure debt/equity, real assets, liquid alternatives, and solutions. Its Corporate and Other segment provides banking services for retail clients, as well as digital investment management services. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

