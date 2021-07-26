Head to Head Survey: AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) & People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) and People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

AMB Financial has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, People’s United Financial has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AMB Financial and People’s United Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A People’s United Financial $2.31 billion 2.91 $219.60 million $1.27 12.36

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than AMB Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AMB Financial and People’s United Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A People’s United Financial 0 6 1 0 2.14

People’s United Financial has a consensus price target of $16.92, suggesting a potential upside of 7.75%. Given People’s United Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe People’s United Financial is more favorable than AMB Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.3% of AMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of People’s United Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of People’s United Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AMB Financial and People’s United Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A People’s United Financial 30.99% 8.55% 1.01%

Summary

People’s United Financial beats AMB Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMB Financial

AMB Financial Corp. is a holding company of American Community Bank of Indiana, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers personal and business banking. It also involves in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using such deposits to originate residential and commercial mortgage loans as well as other types of consumer and commercial loans. The company was founded on November 23, 1993 and is headquartered in St. John, IN.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial and investment advisory, investment management, life insurance, financial management and planning, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers cash management, municipal banking, online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 417 branches in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire, as well as 631 ATMs. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

