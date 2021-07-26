Head-To-Head Survey: AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get AtriCure alerts:

This table compares AtriCure and Nevro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AtriCure $206.53 million 17.71 -$48.15 million ($1.01) -79.38 Nevro $362.05 million 14.80 -$83.07 million ($2.47) -62.38

AtriCure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nevro. AtriCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nevro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AtriCure and Nevro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AtriCure 0 0 8 0 3.00 Nevro 0 3 9 0 2.75

AtriCure presently has a consensus target price of $86.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.58%. Nevro has a consensus target price of $194.60, indicating a potential upside of 26.30%. Given Nevro’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nevro is more favorable than AtriCure.

Risk and Volatility

AtriCure has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nevro has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of AtriCure shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of AtriCure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Nevro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AtriCure and Nevro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AtriCure -22.89% -10.49% -6.08% Nevro -24.16% -23.26% -11.33%

Summary

AtriCure beats Nevro on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation. The company also provides cryoICE Cryoablation System that enables the user to make linear ablations of varied lengths; EPi-Sense Guided Coagulation System, a single-use disposable device used to treat symptomatic persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation patients; AtriClip System, an implantable device coupled to a single-use disposable applier; and LARIAT System, a suture-based solution for soft-tissue closure compatible with a range of anatomical shapes. In addition, it sells Lumitip Dissectors to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; COBRA Fusion Surgical Ablation System; Fusion Magnetic Retriever System; and various reusable cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. The company markets and sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. AtriCure, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems. In addition, the company provides HF10 Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. It sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.