Head-To-Head Survey: Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) & Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB)

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Thomasville Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $66.61 million 1.99 $19.49 million N/A N/A Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Landmark Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Dividends

Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Landmark Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.7% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Thomasville Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Thomasville Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 31.31% 17.40% 1.83% Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Landmark Bancorp and Thomasville Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Landmark Bancorp beats Thomasville Bancshares on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services. It has 30 branch offices in 24 communities across the state of Kansas. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

Thomasville Bancshares Company Profile

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans. The company also provides wealth management and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers financial planning, investments, trust, brokerage, and other related financial services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.