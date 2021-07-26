HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HHR. TheStreet upgraded HeadHunter Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HeadHunter Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HHR opened at $45.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.54. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. HeadHunter Group has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $47.21.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 88.24% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. HeadHunter Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. 44.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HeadHunter Group (HHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.