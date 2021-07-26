HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HHR. TheStreet upgraded HeadHunter Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.33.

HeadHunter Group stock opened at $45.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. HeadHunter Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.54.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is 68.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after purchasing an additional 252,646 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 559.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 36.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 552,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 85,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

