HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 719.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,881 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of HealthEquity worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in HealthEquity by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 23.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $442,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,561,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,059. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

HealthEquity stock opened at $74.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,240.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

