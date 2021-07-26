Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) PT Raised to $36.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.59.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.14. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $36.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,344,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,639,000 after buying an additional 131,529 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,965,000 after purchasing an additional 129,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,102,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

