HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €104.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) received a €104.00 ($122.35) target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.65 ($61.94) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. HelloFresh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €89.59 ($105.41).

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €84.26 ($99.13) on Monday. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a twelve month high of €89.10 ($104.82). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

