Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.95.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is 16.34%.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,986,000 after purchasing an additional 136,484 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after acquiring an additional 869,609 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after acquiring an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

