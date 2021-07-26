Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $121.68

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.68 and last traded at $120.52, with a volume of 918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.23.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRC. Raymond James increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.52.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill-Rom Company Profile (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

