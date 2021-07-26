Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,634.00

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,634 ($21.35) and last traded at GBX 1,603.32 ($20.95), with a volume of 2980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,600 ($20.90).

Several brokerages have recently commented on HILS. Numis Securities raised shares of Hill & Smith to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,580 ($20.64) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,775 ($23.19).

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,511.72.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.