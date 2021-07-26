Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International comprises about 2.0% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Tempur Sealy International worth $17,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TPX. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

NYSE:TPX remained flat at $$39.82 during midday trading on Monday. 3,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,804. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.70. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

