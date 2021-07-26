Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Has $20.57 Million Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 321,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Stifel Financial comprises about 2.4% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $20,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Stifel Financial by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 145.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SF traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $65.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,544. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.52. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.