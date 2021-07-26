Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,880 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $13,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of AEL stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $32.00. 6,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $184,351.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,723 shares of company stock worth $1,321,179. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.