Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Sells 730 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Winnebago Industries worth $13,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 54.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.54.

Shares of WGO stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $69.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,988. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.19.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

