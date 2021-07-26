Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $12,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 34.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,508,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,340 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,650,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,389,000 after purchasing an additional 79,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,123,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,227,000 after purchasing an additional 120,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,665,000 after purchasing an additional 34,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 77,257 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWX stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.53. 1,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,971. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.17.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWX. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

