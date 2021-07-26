HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Shares Up 13.5%

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) shot up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.18 and last traded at C$3.11. 842,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,589,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.74.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a C$4.00 target price on HIVE Blockchain Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 28.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

