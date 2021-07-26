Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 181,365 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 1,631.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,365 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $7,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JWN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,995 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth about $88,893,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $41,382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,251,000 after acquiring an additional 27,318 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after acquiring an additional 54,736 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

In other Nordstrom news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $31.79. 53,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,764,225. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.