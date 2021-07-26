Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

HCMLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Holcim in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Holcim stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 75,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,027. Holcim has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.8493 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 6.85%.

Holcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

