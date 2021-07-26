Holocene Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 12,634 Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SANM. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Sanmina by 4.0% during the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 35.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Sanmina by 1.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $36.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $43.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

