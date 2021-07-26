Holocene Advisors LP Decreases Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Holocene Advisors LP lowered its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,451 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 247.1% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 85,729 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 61,030 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 17.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 179,853 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 26,154 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.5% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $68,954,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $1,330,000.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEO opened at $34.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 360.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

