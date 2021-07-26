Holocene Advisors LP Purchases New Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LILAK. Soditic Asset Management LLP raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 129.6% in the first quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP now owns 1,103,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after acquiring an additional 623,170 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 102.5% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 50,062 shares in the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 3.4% in the first quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 634,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 20,832 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $849,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 147.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.50. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

