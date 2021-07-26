Holocene Advisors LP Sells 21,605 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Holocene Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,605 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIAV. Colony Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 78,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $37,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $168,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 590,583 shares in the company, valued at $9,933,606.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,318 shares of company stock worth $1,148,172 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

