Holocene Advisors LP Takes $758,000 Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,855,000 after buying an additional 296,406 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at $68,958,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,091,000 after buying an additional 103,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,645,000. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in WesBanco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 654,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSBC. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $54,480.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $32.02 on Monday. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

