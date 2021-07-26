Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) PT Raised to $251.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $245.00 to $251.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HON. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.21.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $229.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $146.21 and a twelve month high of $234.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

