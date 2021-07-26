Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will report $12.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.39 million and the highest is $12.95 million. Horizon Technology Finance reported sales of $13.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year sales of $52.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.60 million to $52.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $55.96 million, with estimates ranging from $55.28 million to $56.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on HRZN shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

HRZN stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $338.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $40,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,112.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. 9.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

