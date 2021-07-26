Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 309,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,637 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 338,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $16.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $17.23.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

