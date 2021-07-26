HRT Financial LP Acquires New Holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 49,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $8,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,529,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,572,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,721,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,262,000.

Shares of ISLE stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.74. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

