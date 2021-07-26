HRT Financial LP Acquires New Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 195.2% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $154,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,581,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $569,331.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,401 shares of company stock worth $1,419,508. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $16.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. Research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

