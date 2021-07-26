HRT Financial LP Buys New Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000.

NASDAQ:PDP opened at $91.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.69. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $93.62.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

