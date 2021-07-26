HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 50,000 Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $495,000.

Shares of BLTSU stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

