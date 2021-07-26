HRT Financial LP Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 457.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,255 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.06% of Gannett worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gannett by 384.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 561,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 445,206 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Gannett by 27.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 262,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 57,077 shares during the period. Stony Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gannett during the first quarter worth approximately $531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gannett by 60.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 183,385 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 34.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gannett alerts:

GCI opened at $5.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.80. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Gannett had a negative net margin of 22.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $777.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at $398,572.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

GCI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. started coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.80 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.