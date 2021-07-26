HRT Financial LP Invests $474,000 in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 19.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKTR. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $59,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $144,533.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,401 shares of company stock worth $1,419,508 over the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $16.51 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

