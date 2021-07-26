HRT Financial LP Invests $480,000 in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.06% of Rimini Street as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMNI shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rimini Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

In other Rimini Street news, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $147,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $133,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,259.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,592 shares of company stock valued at $340,307 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.88.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.37 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

