HRT Financial LP Invests $503,000 in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,795,208.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $147.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 131.46, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $147.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.77.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

