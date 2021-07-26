HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.06% of Rimini Street at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMNI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 2.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 121,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of RMNI opened at $8.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $717.09 million, a P/E ratio of -31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.37 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $147,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $133,209.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,353 shares in the company, valued at $578,259.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,592 shares of company stock valued at $340,307. 48.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rimini Street Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.