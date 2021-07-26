HRT Financial LP Takes $494,000 Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RETA stock opened at $129.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.49. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $186.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RETA shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.57.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,245,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.