HSBC Reiterates “$23.76” Price Target for BP (NYSE:BP)

HSBC set a $23.76 target price on BP (NYSE:BP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BP. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BP to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.48.

Shares of BP stock opened at $23.54 on Thursday. BP has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.37.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BP will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. BP’s payout ratio is -73.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter valued at $99,689,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,142,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,557 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,316,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth about $5,821,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in BP by 3,802.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,675 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 226,712 shares in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

