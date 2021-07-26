HyperQuant Reaches Market Capitalization of $24,032.39 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 26th. One HyperQuant coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $24,032.39 and $3,563.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00049505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.44 or 0.00843219 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00084518 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

