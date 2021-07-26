IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Stake Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 105.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 878,005 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $165,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFO. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit stock opened at $115.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.74. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.04 and a 52 week high of $116.58.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

INFO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.56.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

