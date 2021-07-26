IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,588,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Schlumberger by 26.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after buying an additional 4,901,533 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 46.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,206,000 after buying an additional 2,982,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Schlumberger by 6,329.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,574,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,800,000 after buying an additional 1,549,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLB. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $28.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

