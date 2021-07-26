IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,228 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 168.4% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 62,215 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of HP by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 179,277 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of HP by 344.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 76,767 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 19.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,786,000 after acquiring an additional 240,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 47.6% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 171,767 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 55,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.20 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.91.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

