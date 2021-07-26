IHT Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.90.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $159.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.61. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $160.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

