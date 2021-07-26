IHT Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

NYSE IP opened at $58.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. International Paper has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.79.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.