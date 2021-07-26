Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will announce $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.40. Illumina posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $8.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.89.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.15, for a total value of $1,536,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,749,211.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,953 shares of company stock worth $4,362,737. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Illumina by 552.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Illumina by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 1,307.6% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Illumina by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $495.51 on Monday. Illumina has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $446.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

