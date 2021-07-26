Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Head to Head Comparison

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Illumina and Talis Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illumina 18.14% 14.81% 9.02% Talis Biomedical N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Illumina and Talis Biomedical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illumina $3.24 billion 22.15 $656.00 million $4.50 109.18 Talis Biomedical $10.94 million 25.33 -$91.13 million N/A N/A

Illumina has higher revenue and earnings than Talis Biomedical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Illumina and Talis Biomedical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Illumina 4 7 6 0 2.12 Talis Biomedical 0 1 3 0 2.75

Illumina presently has a consensus price target of $378.59, suggesting a potential downside of 22.95%. Talis Biomedical has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 45.70%. Given Talis Biomedical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talis Biomedical is more favorable than Illumina.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of Illumina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Illumina shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Illumina beats Talis Biomedical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. The company provides instruments and consumables used in genetic analysis; and genotyping and sequencing services, instrument service contracts, and development and licensing agreements. Its customers include genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, and hospitals, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, and consumer genomics companies. The company markets and distributes its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as sells through life-science distributors in various markets within Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. It has a collaboration agreement with Geneseeq Technology Inc. to develop comprehensive in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) NGS testing kits for cancer. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

