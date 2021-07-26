IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $1.38 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.18.

Shares of IMV opened at $1.63 on Friday. IMV has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $133.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 10,579.51% and a negative return on equity of 94.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IMV will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMV. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMV by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in IMV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in IMV by 508.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in IMV by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 52,445 shares during the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

